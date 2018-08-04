Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $71.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.57 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs traded up $0.32, hitting $18.86, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 157.17 and a beta of 1.54. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $20.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

