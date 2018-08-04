Fortive (FTV) PT Raised to $85.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Fortive traded up $0.28, reaching $81.21, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,010,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,233. Fortive has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

In other news, insider Barbara B. Hulit sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,234,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,088.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $446,027.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,495.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,868 shares of company stock worth $3,034,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Fortive by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Fortive by 5,816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Fortive by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

