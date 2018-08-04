Fortinet (FTNT) PT Raised to $68.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Cleveland Research raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet opened at $73.63 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $75.64. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 141.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.66 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 5.43%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 165,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $12,173,225.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,694,500 shares in the company, valued at $491,577,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,562,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,181,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,464 shares of company stock worth $17,091,773 in the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,849,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,044,000 after buying an additional 55,565 shares in the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $146,798,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fortinet by 51.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,031,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,808,000 after purchasing an additional 685,767 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,987,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,485,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37,826 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.