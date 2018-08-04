Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 77,410 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 77,410 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,148,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,593,985,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $800,016,000 after purchasing an additional 473,250 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,105,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,028,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,283,000 after purchasing an additional 32,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,863,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,087 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M opened at $207.29 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. 3M Co has a one year low of $190.57 and a one year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. MED lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $259.77 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.03.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

