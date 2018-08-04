FormFactor (FORM) Lifted to B at TheStreet

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on FormFactor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on FormFactor from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 672,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,162. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $953.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $135.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Michael W. Zellner sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $201,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond A. Link sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $60,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,900 shares of company stock valued at $367,421 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koch Industries Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 150,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 40,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1,172.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 600,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 552,888 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 365,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,322,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640,895 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

