Foresight Solar Fund Ltd (FSFL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.64

Foresight Solar Fund Ltd (LON:FSFL) declared a dividend on Monday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.58. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Foresight Solar Fund opened at GBX 1.12 ($0.01) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Foresight Solar Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 102.50 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 113.50 ($1.49).

About Foresight Solar Fund

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

