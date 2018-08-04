Foresight Energy (FELP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Foresight Energy had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $271.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.80 million.

NYSE FELP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.57. 22,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,928. Foresight Energy has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on FELP shares. ValuEngine raised Foresight Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Foresight Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

