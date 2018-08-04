Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

FLR has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup set a $69.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays set a $60.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.32.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) traded up $3.95, hitting $55.65, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 2,789,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Fluor purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.54 per share, with a total value of $2,227,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

