FLiK (FLIK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00

FLiK (CURRENCY:FLIK) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, FLiK has traded flat against the dollar. FLiK has a market cap of $398,276.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of FLiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLiK token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003488 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013423 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00384476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00189972 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000206 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000801 BTC.

FLiK Profile

FLiK launched on August 18th, 2017. FLiK’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,123,682 tokens. FLiK’s official Twitter account is @theflikio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FLiK is www.theflik.io

FLiK Token Trading

FLiK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

