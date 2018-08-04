FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. FleetCor Technologies updated its FY18 guidance to $10.32-10.52 EPS.

NYSE FLT traded down $5.51 on Friday, hitting $216.06. 1,654,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $225.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

