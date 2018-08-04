Flagstar Bancorp Inc to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. B. Riley also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s FY2018 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FBC. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels sold 8,000,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $270,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $104,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,061.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,009,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,874,160 in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,426,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $706,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 168,839 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

