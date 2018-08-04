Five9 (FIVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect Five9 to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Five9 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -197.82 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Five9 has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $39.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. BidaskClub lowered Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Five9 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Five9 from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $335,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,749 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $136,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,676 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

