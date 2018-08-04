Fiserv (FISV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.54.

Shares of Fiserv traded up $1.06, hitting $76.25, on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,619,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,757. Fiserv has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $757,492.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,054.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $3,851,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 517,380 shares in the company, valued at $39,853,781.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,388 shares of company stock worth $12,038,993. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 252.6% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 97,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 69,980 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 95.9% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 15,317 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 87.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 98.5% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fiserv by 110.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after buying an additional 531,566 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

