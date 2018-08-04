First Quadrant L P CA Boosts Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 101,373 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. ValuEngine cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.25 target price (down from $21.25) on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.15 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 134.01%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

