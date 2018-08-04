First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,810,000. Cobiz Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,830,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 646,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,125,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 24,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $852,388.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,841.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $904,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies opened at $129.70 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $113.76 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $142.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Travelers Companies to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.13.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

