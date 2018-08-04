First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,181 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 850.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital set a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Wedbush set a $48.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $84,341.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $33,150.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,282.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,145 shares of company stock worth $1,692,585 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.