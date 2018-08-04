First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 1,562 Shares of El Paso Electric (EE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 439,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,844 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EE opened at $61.70 on Friday. El Paso Electric has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.40.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). El Paso Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts expect that El Paso Electric will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EE. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of El Paso Electric in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Williams Capital lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of El Paso Electric in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

