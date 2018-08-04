First Manhattan Co. Has $13.32 Million Holdings in Bilibili Inc – (BILI)

First Manhattan Co. cut its position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 952,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,935 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.34% of Bilibili worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $20,866,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter worth $17,916,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $36,378,000. CQS Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $2,678,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI opened at $11.06 on Friday. Bilibili Inc – has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $136.48 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, May 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.