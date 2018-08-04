First Manhattan Co. Has $11.57 Million Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,700,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,504,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,986,115,000 after purchasing an additional 932,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,659,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,781,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,870,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $129.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $113.76 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.89%. equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $852,388.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,757 shares in the company, valued at $12,112,841.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $904,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.13.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

