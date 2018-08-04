First Foundation (FFWM) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on shares of First Foundation and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.90.

First Foundation traded down $0.33, hitting $15.28, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.38 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacob Sonenshine sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $242,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,225. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 111,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

