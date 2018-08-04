First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (FCNCA) Shares Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 436.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A in the first quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,333,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 311,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,309,890. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $378.00 per share, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 311,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,577,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,556 shares of company stock worth $595,714. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A opened at $425.50 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A has a twelve month low of $323.74 and a twelve month high of $463.44.

First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $397.15 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares Inc. Class A had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

