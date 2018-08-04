First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.48. First Business Financial Services reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 13.86%.

FBIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Sandler O’Neill set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other First Business Financial Services news, insider Charles H. Batson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $49,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services traded down $0.47, reaching $23.52, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 8,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,956. The stock has a market cap of $212.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

