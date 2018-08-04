First Busey (BUSE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

BUSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. FIG Partners reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Busey from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut First Busey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Busey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Busey has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $83.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.85 million. analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 226,143 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,945,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 174,531 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth about $4,904,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,237,000. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

