FireEye (FEYE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FEYE. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FireEye to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on FireEye from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.51.

Shares of FireEye stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $14.96. 4,525,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.36. FireEye has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 15,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $266,131.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,103,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,611,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $55,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 450,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $337,666. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in FireEye by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FireEye by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,023 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in FireEye by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 348,391 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in FireEye by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in FireEye by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,734 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

