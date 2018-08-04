Finjan (FNJN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million.

Shares of Finjan stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 796,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,001. Finjan has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of -0.64.

In other news, CFO Michael David Noonan sold 23,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $117,745.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $298,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Hartstein sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $169,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,252 shares of company stock worth $304,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

FNJN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Finjan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Finjan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

