Financial Contrast: Horiba (HRIBF) vs. PerkinElmer (PKI)

Horiba (OTCMKTS: HRIBF) and PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Horiba has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PerkinElmer has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Horiba and PerkinElmer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horiba 0 0 0 0 N/A PerkinElmer 1 7 4 0 2.25

PerkinElmer has a consensus target price of $80.20, indicating a potential downside of 7.09%. Given PerkinElmer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PerkinElmer is more favorable than Horiba.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horiba and PerkinElmer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horiba $1.57 billion 1.87 N/A N/A N/A PerkinElmer $2.26 billion 4.23 $292.63 million $2.90 29.77

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than Horiba.

Profitability

This table compares Horiba and PerkinElmer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horiba N/A N/A N/A PerkinElmer 5.51% 14.23% 6.37%

Dividends

PerkinElmer pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Horiba does not pay a dividend. PerkinElmer pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PerkinElmer beats Horiba on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horiba

HORIBA, Ltd. provides a range of instruments and systems for automotive research and development, process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and QC measurement applications. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, emission analyzers, driveline test systems, engine and brake test systems, and drive recorders to the automotive, heavy-duty on/off-road, lawn and garden, marine, aerospace, locomotive, and recreational and utility vehicles. The company's Process & Environmental segment provides air pollution analyzers, stack gas analyzers, water quality analysis treatment and measurement systems, and environmental radiation monitors. Its HORIBA Medical segment designs, develops, and distributes diagnostic systems, such as hematology analyzers, clinical chemistry analyzers, and hybrid analyzers, as well as offers peri-analytical services for patients, doctors, private laboratories, clinics, and university hospitals. The company's Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, pressure controllers, liquid source vaporization systems, plasma emission controllers, vacuum/gas monitors, gas generators, chemical concentration monitors, in-line pH monitors, ultra-pure water monitors, particle detection systems, plasma process monitors, and automatic refill systems to the semiconductor, FPD manufacturing process, and a range of other manufacturing processes. Its Scientific Instruments & Systems segment offers biomolecular analysis, molecular and microanalysis, surface and thin films characterization, particle characterization, elemental analysis, forensics, custom spectroscopy solutions, and spectroscopy and imaging products and services. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. In addition, this segment offers a suite of solutions comprising reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, and software test and screen products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used in diagnosing genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for use in applications covering oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Helix and PerkinElmer. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

