Financial Contrast: Bitauto (BITA) & Park City Group (PCYG)

Bitauto (NYSE: BITA) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Bitauto alerts:

33.3% of Bitauto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Bitauto shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Park City Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bitauto and Park City Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitauto 1 1 3 0 2.40 Park City Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bitauto currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.65%. Park City Group has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.05%. Given Park City Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Park City Group is more favorable than Bitauto.

Profitability

This table compares Bitauto and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitauto -16.63% -8.19% -2.81% Park City Group 14.46% 8.47% 6.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitauto and Park City Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitauto $1.30 billion 1.36 -$260.34 million ($3.42) -7.16 Park City Group $18.94 million 8.51 $3.77 million $0.16 50.94

Park City Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitauto. Bitauto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park City Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bitauto has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park City Group has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Park City Group beats Bitauto on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment offers advertising services, including automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com Website and related mobile applications. It also provides transaction-focused online advertisement and promotional services for automakers, automobile dealers, auto finance partners, and insurance companies; and Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates an online automobile retail transaction platform, which provides transaction platform and self-operated financing services. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment offers one-stop digital marketing solutions, including Website creation and maintenance, online public relation, online marketing campaign, advertising agency, big data application, and digital image creation services for automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, markets, and supports proprietary software products. The company offers its products for businesses having multiple locations to assist in the management of business operations on a daily basis and communicate results of operations in a timely manner. It provides advanced commerce and supply-chain solutions that enables the retailer and supplier to manage inventory, product mix, and labor under the Scan Based Trading, ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager names. The company also offers ReposiTrak, a cloud based solution that helps food, pharmaceutical, and dietary supplement retailers and suppliers to protect their brands and remain in compliance with business records and regulatory requirements. In addition, it provides business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. The company primarily serves multi-store retail and convenience store chains, branded food manufacturers, suppliers and distributors, and manufacturing companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. Park City Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.