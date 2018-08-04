Financial Comparison: Nevro (NVRO) & Iradimed (IRMD)

Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) and Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nevro and Iradimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -11.53% -16.32% -9.07% Iradimed 9.57% 9.20% 7.80%

17.7% of Iradimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Nevro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of Iradimed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nevro and Iradimed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 0 4 6 0 2.60 Iradimed 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nevro presently has a consensus target price of $84.56, suggesting a potential upside of 43.46%. Iradimed has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.54%. Given Nevro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than Iradimed.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nevro and Iradimed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $326.67 million 5.41 -$36.65 million ($1.25) -47.15 Iradimed $23.08 million 11.62 $490,000.00 $0.08 314.38

Iradimed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iradimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nevro has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iradimed has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iradimed beats Nevro on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Its solution for chronic pain also includes HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Iradimed

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. IRadimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

