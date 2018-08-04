Financial Analysis: iPic Entertainment (IPIC) vs. Jamba (JMBA)

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ: IPIC) and Jamba (NASDAQ:JMBA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of iPic Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Jamba shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Jamba shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for iPic Entertainment and Jamba, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPic Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jamba 0 0 0 0 N/A

iPic Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 132.61%. Given iPic Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iPic Entertainment is more favorable than Jamba.

Profitability

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Jamba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Jamba 0.60% -3.29% 1.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Jamba’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jamba $70.92 million 2.85 -$2.74 million N/A N/A

iPic Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jamba.

Summary

Jamba beats iPic Entertainment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. As of May 15, 2018, it operated 115 screens at 15 locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Jamba

Jamba, Inc., through its subsidiary, Jamba Juice Company, owns, operates, and franchises Jamba Juice stores. The company's restaurants provides blended whole fruit and vegetable smoothies, bowls, juices, cold-pressed shots, boosts, snacks, and meal replacements. As of April 3, 2018, it operated approximately 800 franchised and company-owned Jamba Juice stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

