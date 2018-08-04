Ferrari (RACE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RACE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.57.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE RACE opened at $124.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $103.65 and a 12 month high of $149.85.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.46 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 76.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,028,000 after acquiring an additional 459,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 15,027.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,911,000 after acquiring an additional 337,810 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 1,998.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,153,000 after acquiring an additional 325,189 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $36,169,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $20,350,000. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.