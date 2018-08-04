FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Sold by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,487 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 1.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $43,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 14,866.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 174.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX opened at $243.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.13 and a fifty-two week high of $274.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.75.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

