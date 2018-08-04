Fayerweather Charles Sells 1,067 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Fayerweather Charles trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.6% of Fayerweather Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 82,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,476,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,624,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $2,837,000. Natixis Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Asset Management now owns 117,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,863,000 after buying an additional 29,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard opened at $201.20 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $127.59 and a 1 year high of $214.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mastercard to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Mastercard to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.70.

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $13,987,835.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

