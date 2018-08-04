Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MDU Resources Group (MDU) Stock Price

Media coverage about MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) has trended positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MDU Resources Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.42 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.175599602987 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDU. Citigroup increased their target price on MDU Resources Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on MDU Resources Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “$29.34” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

MDU Resources Group opened at $28.57 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

