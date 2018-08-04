FansTime (FTI) Price Down 42.6% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, FansTime has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar. FansTime has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $613,897.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014289 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012073 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000412 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00382191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00196629 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000194 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013183 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000804 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

