Factorial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,400 C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ)

Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CJ. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C&J Energy Services by 118.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in C&J Energy Services by 1,427.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,424,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $32,303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in C&J Energy Services by 347.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,296,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $18,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

CJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C&J Energy Services from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of C&J Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. C&J Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Shares of CJ stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.91. C&J Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $36.57.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $610.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.66 million. C&J Energy Services had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. research analysts predict that C&J Energy Services Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tim Wallace sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $37,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

