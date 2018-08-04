Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) PT Lowered to $230.00

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at MKM Partners to $230.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FB. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.05.

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock opened at $177.78 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $149.02 and a one year high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total value of $1,959,198.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,410,798.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Koum sold 1,263,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $231,845,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,746,741 shares of company stock worth $3,032,805,199 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 43,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $2,551,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 25,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook, Inc. Common Stock

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.