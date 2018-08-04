Express Scripts (ESRX) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Express Scripts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express Scripts from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Express Scripts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Express Scripts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on Express Scripts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.68.

Express Scripts traded down $0.46, hitting $77.52, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 2,898,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,466. Express Scripts has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.43 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 4.65%. Express Scripts’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. analysts predict that Express Scripts will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $822,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,062.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Express Scripts by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Express Scripts by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Express Scripts by 3,048.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Express Scripts during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

