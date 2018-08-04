Express, Inc. (EXPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to post $485.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $498.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $479.79 million. Express reported sales of $478.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Express had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPR. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Express in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of Express opened at $9.78 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Express has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $702.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, EVP James A. Hilt sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,061.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Express by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Express in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000.

Express

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

