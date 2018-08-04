Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Given Media Impact Score of 0.19

Media stories about Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Expeditors International of Washington earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 46.463510604756 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $76.57 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $175,732.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $500,066.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,669.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

