eXp World (EXPI) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of eXp World (OTCMKTS:EXPI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $17.00 price target on eXp World and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded eXp World from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.90.

Get eXp World alerts:

Shares of EXPI opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. eXp World has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

eXp World (OTCMKTS:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). eXp World had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 583.85%. The company had revenue of $61.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. equities analysts anticipate that eXp World will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.