EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on EXACT Sciences from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.45.

EXACT Sciences traded down $1.20, hitting $50.43, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,963,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 1.00. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.30, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $126,178.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $519,095.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,948 shares of company stock worth $1,228,412 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,831,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,506 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $60,243,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $46,879,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,709,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,945,000 after purchasing an additional 519,945 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 423.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 625,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 506,404 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

