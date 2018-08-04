Evolus (EOLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Evolus alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Evolus from $16.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of Evolus opened at $20.13 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $448.93 million and a P/E ratio of -74.56. Evolus has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vikram Malik purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.88 per share, with a total value of $248,368.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Alphaeon sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $18,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 27,840 shares of company stock valued at $797,007.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the second quarter worth $303,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the second quarter worth $512,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth $639,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth $293,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.