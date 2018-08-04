Evolus (EOLS) Issues Earnings Results

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Evolus traded up $1.40, reaching $20.13, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 403,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,958. Evolus has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.93 million and a P/E ratio of -74.56.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Alphaeon sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $18,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vikram Malik bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.88 per share, with a total value of $248,368.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,840 shares of company stock worth $797,007 in the last ninety days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on Evolus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Evolus from $16.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

