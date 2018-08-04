Evertec (EVTC) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evertec from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Evertec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Evertec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a $22.95 rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evertec currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of Evertec traded down $0.45, reaching $23.60, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 586,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,612. Evertec has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Evertec had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 64.95%. The company had revenue of $113.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Evertec will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Evertec’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,198,000 after buying an additional 3,881,373 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 1st quarter worth about $25,681,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,306,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,354,000 after buying an additional 235,335 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,616,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 869,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,004,000 after buying an additional 29,195 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

