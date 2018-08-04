Eversource Energy (ES) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Eversource Energy worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MANA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MANA Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ES opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $66.15.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 21,500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $1,242,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. sold 6,282 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $358,262.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,619,856. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

