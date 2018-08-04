Everbridge Inc (EVBG) SVP Imad Mouline Sells 3,000 Shares

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $137,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Imad Mouline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $141,210.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Imad Mouline sold 3,362 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $172,436.98.

On Friday, June 1st, Imad Mouline sold 1,974 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $91,021.14.

Everbridge stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.43. 199,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 0.67. Everbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $53.42.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 42.59% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Everbridge from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Everbridge to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $11,820,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $9,720,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,158,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after buying an additional 260,224 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 22.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,315,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,138,000 after buying an additional 244,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 12.7% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,886,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,459,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

