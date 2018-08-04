Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.49), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Evelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.23, a current ratio of 24.99 and a quick ratio of 24.98. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 281,250 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several analysts recently commented on EVLO shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.