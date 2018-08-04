Esterline Technologies (ESL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Esterline Technologies had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Esterline Technologies updated its FY18 guidance to $3.65-3.85 EPS.

Esterline Technologies traded up $1.55, reaching $85.60, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 309,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,219. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Esterline Technologies has a one year low of $67.15 and a one year high of $96.95.

In other Esterline Technologies news, major shareholder Hawkeye Fund Fpa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Esterline Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esterline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.90.

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

