Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the research, development and commercialization of therapies for low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and other cardiometabolic risk factors. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Plymouth, Michigan. “

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

ESPR has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.54 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.32.

Shares of ESPR opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.29. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $82.68.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.92) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.47 per share, with a total value of $2,308,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,012,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,908,725.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.24 per share, with a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,872,964 shares in the company, valued at $121,353,999.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 460,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,278,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.