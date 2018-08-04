Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Data Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (FDC)

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for First Data in a report issued on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.66 per share for the year.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. First Data had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of First Data from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Data from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

FDC opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48. First Data has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Data by 16.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in First Data in the second quarter valued at $2,450,000. Tobam bought a new stake in First Data in the second quarter valued at $6,746,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in First Data by 29.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in First Data by 29.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Guy Chiarello sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,406,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,322,444.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Joseph Higgins sold 20,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $408,633.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 300 shares of company stock valued at $6,331 and have sold 149,412 shares valued at $2,948,548. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

